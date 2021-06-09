 
checkAd

Kymera Therapeutics to Present New Data Demonstrating both Single-agent and Combination Regressions in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Preclinical Models with IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 at 16th ICML Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

﻿Data demonstrate KT-413’s potential as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab or BTK inhibitors, with potent antitumor activity in multiple xenograft models of MYD88MT DLBCL

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that an abstract featuring new preclinical data for its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413 has been selected for oral presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma virtual meeting, taking place from June 18 - 22, 2021.

“The activity of single-agent targeted therapies, such as BTK inhibitors or IMiDs alone, has been modest in relapsed and refractory DLBCL, necessitating the use of combination therapy," said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Kymera Therapeutics. “These data demonstrate the broad and potent antitumor single-agent activity of KT-413 in MYD88MTT DLBCL, combining degradation of both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates Ikaros/Aiolos in a single molecule, along with strongly additive activity in combination with rituximab or BTK inhibitors in MYD88MT OCI-Ly10 xenografts in vivo, suggesting the potential for therapeutically relevant drug combinations in MYD88MT DLBCL.”

Abstract Presentation Details:

  • Abstract: 013
  • Title: KT-413, a novel IRAKIMiD degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, has a differentiated MOA that leads to single-agent and combination regressions in MYD88MT lymphoma models
  • Session 1: New Therapeutics
  • Session Time: 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, 2021
  • Presenter: Duncan Walker, Ph.D.

The abstract is now available at https://www.icml.ch/. The poster presentation will be available for download at https://www.kymeratx.com/scientific-resources/.

About Pegasus
Pegasus is Kymera Therapeutics’ proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics-driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, and degradation tools.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics to Present New Data Demonstrating both Single-agent and Combination Regressions in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Preclinical Models with IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 at 16th ICML Meeting ﻿Data demonstrate KT-413’s potential as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab or BTK inhibitors, with potent antitumor activity in multiple xenograft models of MYD88MT DLBCL WATERTOWN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kymera …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board