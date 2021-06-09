Kymera Therapeutics to Present New Data Demonstrating both Single-agent and Combination Regressions in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Preclinical Models with IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 at 16th ICML Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that an abstract featuring new preclinical data for its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413 has been selected for oral presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma virtual meeting, taking place from June 18 - 22, 2021.

﻿Data demonstrate KT-413’s potential as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab or BTK inhibitors, with potent antitumor activity in multiple xenograft models of MYD88 MT DLBCL

“The activity of single-agent targeted therapies, such as BTK inhibitors or IMiDs alone, has been modest in relapsed and refractory DLBCL, necessitating the use of combination therapy," said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Kymera Therapeutics. “These data demonstrate the broad and potent antitumor single-agent activity of KT-413 in MYD88MTT DLBCL, combining degradation of both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates Ikaros/Aiolos in a single molecule, along with strongly additive activity in combination with rituximab or BTK inhibitors in MYD88MT OCI-Ly10 xenografts in vivo, suggesting the potential for therapeutically relevant drug combinations in MYD88MT DLBCL.”

Abstract Presentation Details:

Abstract: 013

Title: KT-413, a novel IRAKIMiD degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, has a differentiated MOA that leads to single-agent and combination regressions in MYD88 MT lymphoma models

Session Time: 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Presenter: Duncan Walker, Ph.D.



The abstract is now available at https://www.icml.ch/. The poster presentation will be available for download at https://www.kymeratx.com/scientific-resources/.

About Pegasus

Pegasus is Kymera Therapeutics’ proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics-driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, and degradation tools.