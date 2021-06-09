Assembly Biosciences to Present Data from HBV Core Inhibitor Programs at The International Liver Congress EASL 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation during the International Liver Congress 2021, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) taking place virtually June 23-26, 2021. During the meeting, data from Assembly Bio’s three core inhibitor programs, vebicorvir (VBR), ABI-H2158 (2158) and ABI-H3733 (3733), will be featured in an oral presentation and two poster presentations.



“We’re pleased to join our esteemed colleagues on the global stage that EASL affords to present data on our next-generation core inhibitors, 2158 and 3733, and to share further learnings from previous studies of VBR, which we are advancing in two proof-of-concept multi-drug combination studies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio.