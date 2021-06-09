Assembly Biosciences to Present Data from HBV Core Inhibitor Programs at The International Liver Congress EASL 2021
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting
hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation during the International Liver Congress 2021, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) taking place virtually June 23-26, 2021.
During the meeting, data from Assembly Bio’s three core inhibitor programs, vebicorvir (VBR), ABI-H2158 (2158) and ABI-H3733 (3733), will be featured in an oral presentation and two poster
presentations.
“We’re pleased to join our esteemed colleagues on the global stage that EASL affords to present data on our next-generation core inhibitors, 2158 and 3733, and to share further learnings from previous studies of VBR, which we are advancing in two proof-of-concept multi-drug combination studies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio.
Presentation Details
Posters are expected to be made available to conference registrants through the online EASL portal at the start of the meeting on the morning of Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The posters and oral presentation will be available subsequently on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Assembly Bio's website at www.assemblybio.com
Oral Presentation OS-2299: Second generation hepatitis B virus core inhibitors ABI-H2158 and ABI-H3733 have enhanced potency and target coverage for both antiviral inhibition and
covalently closed circular DNA establishment activities
Session: Hepatitis B: Novel therapeutic approaches
Date: June 25 at 3:00 – 3:15 p.m. CET
Presenter: William Delaney, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Assembly Bio
Summary: VBR, 2158, and 3733 achieve plasma concentrations significantly above EC50 and protein-adjusted EC50 for antiviral activity. The next-generation compounds 2158 and 3733 show enhanced potency and exposures that cover cccDNA prevention at significant multiples above protein-adjusted EC50 at Cmin.
Poster PO-1286: No emergent core inhibitor resistance in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection treated with vebicorvir in combination with a nucleos(t)ide reverse
transcriptase inhibitor
Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: Therapy
Date: June 23 at 8:00 a.m. CET
Presenter: Man-Fung Yuen MD, PhD, Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong
0 Kommentare