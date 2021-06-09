Extended Stay America Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital

Shareholders Should Consider Meaningful Downside Risk if the Transaction is Not Approved, Which Has Been Acknowledged by Independent Third Parties

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and, together with ESA, “Extended Stay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAY) today published a letter strongly urging its shareholders to vote “FOR” the transaction with funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital at the ESA Special Meeting which will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

Extended Stay shareholders are reminded that their vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares they own. Failure to vote or an abstention from voting will have the same effect as a vote against the transaction. Shareholders who have not yet voted are strongly encouraged to vote their shares in favor of the transaction on the WHITE Company proxy card.

The full text of Extended Stay’s letter to shareholders follows:

Dear Extended Stay America Shareholders,

With only a few days before our special meeting, now is the time to vote on the WHITE proxy card FOR the certain, immediate, and compelling cash value transaction with Blackstone and Starwood Capital.

Our Boards have explored numerous value-enhancing alternatives over several years and unanimously concluded that this transaction represents the best possible outcome for Extended Stay shareholders. ISS, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. We urge all shareholders to vote FOR the transaction on the WHITE proxy card no matter how many shares they own.

To put it simply, the stakes could not be higher.