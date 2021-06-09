Equillium to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, a virtual investor event, taking place June 16 and 17, 2021.



Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will provide a high-level overview of itolizumab’s mechanism of action and review each of the ongoing clinical programs, with a focus on topline data from the company’s EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease, to be presented at EHA on Friday, June 11, 2021. Mr. Steel and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.