American Pacific Mining Presents the First Historical Compilation of Rock Geochemistry at the Madison Copper Gold Project

The Company’s wholly-owned Madison Project is currently under an earn-in with an option to joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company (“ Kennecott ”), part of the Rio Tinto Group (“ Rio Tinto ”), may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 26, 2020).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of recently compiled rock sample geochemistry for gold and copper at the Company’s Madison Copper Gold Project (the “ Madison Project ”), located in Montana, USA. This comprehensive dataset has been compiled from all the available current and historical Kennecott Exploration and Broadway Gold data for the first time. All sample locations and data are located on land controlled by American Pacific.

Rock Geochemistry Compilation

American Pacific has compiled the historic surface rock samples and they are shown on the maps in Figures 1 and 2 below. This is the first time all of the historic data has been compiled and put into a visual format.

Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific stated: “This newly compiled dataset shows the broad occurrences of mineralization found at the Madison Project. It is impressive and clearly shows high-grade gold and copper numbers distributed throughout the property. The higher-grade mineralization is hosted in a large array of different styles and textures including high-level quartz veins, iron-rich skarns, copper and gold bearing jasperoids and massive sulfides. The presence of these grades and values furthers the interest in the Madison Project and is a main driving component for accelerated exploration on rapidly evolving targets. Kennecott Exploration has mobilized equipment to Madison and are currently drilling. We anticipate a productive exploration year in 2021.”

Figure 1: Gold values in surface rock sampling compilation. Rock samples showing gold distribution at Madison Project. Samples greater than 5 g/t Au are labelled.



Figure 2: Copper values in surface rock sampling compilation. Rock samples showing copper distribution at Madison Project. Samples greater than 1% Cu are labelled.

Table 1.

Madison Project. Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration Rock Sample Gold and Copper Values.

SAMPLEID WGS84_LL_X WGS84_LL_Y SAMPLETYPE Au_ppm Cu_ppm 40122150 -112.308883 45.692159 Rock 0.003 20.6 40122151 -112.313598 45.694446 Rock 0.07 2430 40122152 -112.313598 45.694446 Rock 0.044 82.8 40122153 -112.312992 45.69582 Rock 1.875 2720 40122154 -112.311947 45.695605 Rock 2.22 840 40122155 -112.321905 45.691691 Rock 0.008 74.9 40122156 -112.321078 45.690824 Rock 0.001 30.4 40122158 -112.321241 45.690455 Rock 0.005 60.2 40122159 -112.317063 45.691182 Rock 0.003 27.4 40122160 -112.317587 45.692205 Rock 0.08 14 40122161 -112.322624 45.693764 Rock 0.076 49.2 40122164 -112.322655 45.695846 Rock 0.612 111.5 40122165 -112.328144 45.697168 Rock 0.003 9.8 40122166 -112.326704 45.697782 Rock 0.022 124 40122167 -112.326915 45.698167 Rock 0.001 7.7 40122168 -112.327488 45.698381 Rock 0.92 8490 40122172 -112.323956 45.682887 Rock 1.83 114 40122173 -112.326148 45.682311 Rock 0.006 75.6 40122174 -112.322371 45.68018 Rock 0.004 90.5 40312292 -112.302951 45.68862 Rock 0.266 8090 40312293 -112.302461 45.687816 Rock 0.2 28000 40312294 -112.306199 45.689478 Rock 0.247 4970 40312295 -112.306929 45.690979 Rock 9 7470 40312296 -112.309442 45.691948 Rock 0.027 65 40312297 -112.309906 45.691246 Rock 0.073 144.5 40312298 -112.309927 45.692006 Rock 0.005 40 40312299 -112.309442 45.691948 Rock 0.005 26.4 40426543 -112.306852 45.687988 Rock 0.05 29.6 40426544 -112.304951 45.687664 Rock 7.09 362 40426545 -112.308543 45.689429 Rock 0.097 7.7 40426546 -112.308137 45.688683 Rock 0.03 373 40426547 -112.309741 45.689557 Rock 0.007 17.6 40426548 -112.310825 45.690174 Rock 0.498 2050 40426549 -112.310942 45.690478 Rock 0.819 13750 40426555 -112.32668 45.680551 Rock 0.013 11.3 40426556 -112.316363 45.697178 Rock 4.12 48500 40426557 -112.318161 45.698455 Rock 6.42 3170 40426564 -112.332434 45.684649 Rock 5.79 452 40426565 -112.331334 45.684725 Rock 0.007 18.5 40426566 -112.332494 45.679049 Rock 0.002 41.1 40426569 -112.339027 45.67452 Rock 0.005 14.8 40426571 -112.336977 45.676631 Rock 0.004 17.1 40426572 -112.334289 45.674001 Rock 0.019 91.9 40426573 -112.335846 45.673656 Rock 0.135 49.6 40426574 -112.303055 45.669285 Rock 0.151 28.8 40426575 -112.310251 45.673873 Rock 0.002 67.5 40426576 -112.303409 45.676773 Rock 0.011 9.4 40426577 -112.305816 45.678158 Rock 0.003 4.2 40426578 -112.307966 45.677828 Rock 0.003 13.8 40426579 -112.310883 45.680497 Rock 0.002 6.8 40426580 -112.315119 45.684699 Rock 0.003 31.9 40426581 -112.33594 45.693741 Rock 0.023 57.4 40426582 -112.33594 45.693741 Rock 0.003 116.5 40426583 -112.335746 45.693029 Rock 0.014 32.4 40426584 -112.303202 45.683358 Rock 0.033 98.3 40426704 -112.32456 45.69192 Rock 0.005 4.2 40426705 -112.321108 45.693082 Rock 13.15 349 40426706 -112.321519 45.693161 Rock 5.08 53.8 40426707 -112.322306 45.694987 Rock 0.016 139.5 40426709 -112.330876 45.697266 Rock 6.52 983 40426711 -112.332063 45.697384 Rock 1.085 28.3 40426712 -112.330229 45.698495 Rock 1.135 96.8 40426713 -112.330276 45.698905 Rock 0.16 303 40426714 -112.322901 45.685214 Rock 0.068 14.5 40426715 -112.323976 45.681867 Rock 1.93 505 40426716 -112.323582 45.681279 Rock 2.45 729 40426717 -112.32416 45.680305 Rock 48.5 161 40426718 -112.314387 45.697596 Rock 5.18 16750 40426719 -112.315512 45.697744 Rock 2.52 15700 40426720 -112.314873 45.698727 Rock 0.2 486 40426721 -112.3162 45.698733 Rock 0.139 515 40426723 -112.328357 45.684832 Rock 1.075 34.3 40426725 -112.329092 45.684871 Rock 0.018 55.6 40426729 -112.331317 45.674631 Rock 8.59 77.7 40426730 -112.330744 45.67477 Rock 0.431 33.7 40426732 -112.304584 45.670755 Rock 0.034 10.3 40426734 -112.307008 45.672558 Rock 0.004 5.5 40426735 -112.308842 45.67611 Rock 0.008 23 40426736 -112.309764 45.676634 Rock 0.952 47400 40426737 -112.309114 45.6785 Rock 0.01 61.4 40426738 -112.312634 45.682199 Rock 0.004 15.9 40426739 -112.313612 45.68296 Rock 0.015 159.5 40426740 -112.315322 45.685559 Rock 0.016 40 40426741 -112.334346 45.69034 Rock 7.43 63.8 40426742 -112.333266 45.69026 Rock 0.005 27.2 40426743 -112.331484 45.689994 Rock 0.011 32.2 40426744 -112.298956 45.683379 Rock 0.189 178.5 40426745 -112.300335 45.684973 Rock 0.031 22.4

Results of Broadway Gold Rock Sampling and QA/QC Procedures can be Found Using the Following Website Link:

Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration Quality Assurance, Quality Control

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security Samples were submitted to the ALS Global lab by the company personnel following the guidelines and procedures of the Rio Tinto Exploration (Kennecott). Only authorised personnel have attended the samples.

Analysis Suite for QA/QC

ALS Global ran ALS_RIODISPXAU_SPEC; ALSRIODISPXAU+RIOSPEC Supertrace multielement (ME-MS61L); Au by fire assay (Au-ICP21); RTX pXRF Cr, Nb, Si, Ta, Ti, Y, Zr(p-XRF-30 RT/p-XRF-30NDL); an RIOSPEC VNIR/SWIR spectra (TRSPEC-20/INTERP-11).

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data were reviewed by Kennecott Exploration personnel. Internal review of the drilling results by the company management is routinely used through the course of the project.

Standards

Two certified reference materials were use as standards for QA/QC and were provided by ALS Global and obtained from OREAS based in Australia. These standards were OREAS 504c and OREAS 524. These standards as well as blanks were inserted into the assay stream by Kennecott Exploration personnel with no input from American Pacific Mining.

Qualified Persons

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo. and Philip Mulholland P.Geo, the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Gold-Silver project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

