ENDRA Life Sciences Set to Join the Russell Microcap(R) Index

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  86   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that it is expected to be added to the Russell Microcap® Index according to a preliminary list …

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that it is expected to be added to the Russell Microcap® Index according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4. The addition of ENDRA to this Index will be finalized at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution and, if affirmed, will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28.

"We are delighted that ENDRA is expected to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, a broadly used performance benchmark for smaller emerging growth stocks in the U.S.," stated ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "This is an exciting milestone for ENDRA that will further raise awareness of our company within the global investment community as we advance the commercialization of our TAEUS application for the assessment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)."

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

