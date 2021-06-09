Sunworks Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is set to join the Russell Microcap® …

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to the hard work of our entire organization and continues the momentum following our business combination with Solcius," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "Our expectation is that becoming a part of this widely used index will expose Sunworks to new investors, particularly institutional investors, helping us to diversify our shareholder base and improve liquidity."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

