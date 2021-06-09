Alpha Esports Tech Announces New OTC Market Trading Symbol: APETF

Alpha Esports Tech also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘ALPA' and on the FRA under the ticker ‘9HN'VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(OTC PINK:APETF)(FRA:9HN), ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) (OTC PINK:APETF) (FRA:9HN) , (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company focused on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce it has received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol APETF, following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Alpha's Chairman of the board, Jonathan Anastas, noted "This new OTC listing offers increased visibility for the Company, better accessibility for shareholders, as well as an increase in liquidity for shareholders. It is also a foundation to potential uplistings and provides the Company potential future access to additional capital resources."

For those new to the Alpha story, an overview of the company and its mission, as well as an investor presentation, is available on the Company website at https://alphatech.inc

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: https://alphatech.inc

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

