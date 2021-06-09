Assembling a Prospective Portfolio of British Columbia Copper Assets Through an Experienced Team of Project Developers
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration Company since incorporation in August 2020.
Summary of Key Milestones to date:
- Successfully Iisted on the CSE and is fully funded for current exploration activities.
- Optioned three highly prospective copper-gold projects in the Quesnel trough, a productive alkalic copper-gold porphyry belt with proven and significant mineral production.
- District scale potential with an aggregate of over 36,500 hectares under option (365 km2) in one of the industry's most sought-after copper exploration and development districts with clear potential for new discoveries.
- Current projects are located in the mining friendly and geopolitically stable jurisdiction of British Columbia.
- Each project is road-accessible, close to existing infrastructure and surrounded by either operating mines, development projects or advanced exploration properties held by majors and juniors alike.
- Brought on a multi-discovery technical advisory team consisting of Christopher Leslie, Garry Clark and Ken Thorsen.
- Appointed three highly qualified board members with multi-decade mineral exploration and capital markets experience.
- Engaged Tripoint Exploration Services to conduct field work during the 2021 exploration season.
2021 Plans
- Wedgemount will conduct focused exploration programs on each of its Eagle, Cookie and Friendly properties during the upcoming exploration season, commencing on June 8 at Eagle.
- Each program will align with the corporate strategy to advance the highest priority exploration targets with aggressive and systematic exploration.
- Objectives are to re-examine and advance known mineralized zones and evaluate coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies from previous surveys that are currently untested.
- Wedgemount will examine all Phase 1 data and rank and prioritise targets for drill target generation.
- Contingent on results from Phase 1, Wedgemount will commence fall and winter drilling programs at its Eagle and Friendly properties.
- Wedgemount will continue to review additional assets as part of the company's ongoing strategy to de-risk the property portfolio and create significant optionality for shareholders.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
