Assembling a Prospective Portfolio of British Columbia Copper Assets Through an Experienced Team of Project Developers

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  101   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration Company since incorporation in August 2020.

Summary of Key Milestones to date:

  • Successfully Iisted on the CSE and is fully funded for current exploration activities.
  • Optioned three highly prospective copper-gold projects in the Quesnel trough, a productive alkalic copper-gold porphyry belt with proven and significant mineral production.
  • District scale potential with an aggregate of over 36,500 hectares under option (365 km2) in one of the industry's most sought-after copper exploration and development districts with clear potential for new discoveries.
  • Current projects are located in the mining friendly and geopolitically stable jurisdiction of British Columbia.
  • Each project is road-accessible, close to existing infrastructure and surrounded by either operating mines, development projects or advanced exploration properties held by majors and juniors alike.
  • Brought on a multi-discovery technical advisory team consisting of Christopher Leslie, Garry Clark and Ken Thorsen.
  • Appointed three highly qualified board members with multi-decade mineral exploration and capital markets experience.
  • Engaged Tripoint Exploration Services to conduct field work during the 2021 exploration season.

2021 Plans

  • Wedgemount will conduct focused exploration programs on each of its Eagle, Cookie and Friendly properties during the upcoming exploration season, commencing on June 8 at Eagle.
  • Each program will align with the corporate strategy to advance the highest priority exploration targets with aggressive and systematic exploration.
  • Objectives are to re-examine and advance known mineralized zones and evaluate coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies from previous surveys that are currently untested.
  • Wedgemount will examine all Phase 1 data and rank and prioritise targets for drill target generation.
  • Contingent on results from Phase 1, Wedgemount will commence fall and winter drilling programs at its Eagle and Friendly properties.
  • Wedgemount will continue to review additional assets as part of the company's ongoing strategy to de-risk the property portfolio and create significant optionality for shareholders.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

