Assembling a Prospective Portfolio of British Columbia Copper Assets Through an Experienced Team of Project Developers Autor: Accesswire | 09.06.2021, 14:00 | 101 | 0 | 0 09.06.2021, 14:00 | VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration … VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration … VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration Company since incorporation in August 2020. Summary of Key Milestones to date: Successfully Iisted on the CSE and is fully funded for current exploration activities.

Optioned three highly prospective copper-gold projects in the Quesnel trough, a productive alkalic copper-gold porphyry belt with proven and significant mineral production.

District scale potential with an aggregate of over 36,500 hectares under option (365 km 2 ) in one of the industry's most sought-after copper exploration and development districts with clear potential for new discoveries.

) in one of the industry's most sought-after copper exploration and development districts with clear potential for new discoveries. Current projects are located in the mining friendly and geopolitically stable jurisdiction of British Columbia.

Each project is road-accessible, close to existing infrastructure and surrounded by either operating mines, development projects or advanced exploration properties held by majors and juniors alike.

Brought on a multi-discovery technical advisory team consisting of Christopher Leslie, Garry Clark and Ken Thorsen.

Appointed three highly qualified board members with multi-decade mineral exploration and capital markets experience.

Engaged Tripoint Exploration Services to conduct field work during the 2021 exploration season. 2021 Plans Wedgemount will conduct focused exploration programs on each of its Eagle, Cookie and Friendly properties during the upcoming exploration season, commencing on June 8 at Eagle.

Each program will align with the corporate strategy to advance the highest priority exploration targets with aggressive and systematic exploration.

Objectives are to re-examine and advance known mineralized zones and evaluate coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies from previous surveys that are currently untested.

Wedgemount will examine all Phase 1 data and rank and prioritise targets for drill target generation.

Contingent on results from Phase 1, Wedgemount will commence fall and winter drilling programs at its Eagle and Friendly properties.

Wedgemount will continue to review additional assets as part of the company's ongoing strategy to de-risk the property portfolio and create significant optionality for shareholders. About Wedgemount Resources Corp. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer