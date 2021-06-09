Metallic Minerals Launches 10,000+ meter Drill Program at Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") announces the mobilization of its exploration team for the start of the 2021 drilling and exploration campaign at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") announces the mobilization of its exploration team for the start of the 2021 drilling and exploration campaign at the Company's 100% owned, 166 square kilometer Keno Silver project, located adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's high-grade mining operations in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory. A multi-rig drill program of at least 10,000 meters is planned with a focus on expansion drilling at advanced-stage targets in addition to follow-up drilling at recent discoveries and initial reconnaissance drilling at several earlier-stage multi-kilometer-scale soil and geophysical targets. The planned 2021 drill campaign will be the largest conducted on the Keno Silver project to date, with an expected 50-75 holes to be completed at multiple priority targets in each of the East, Central and West Keno areas. Expanded soil and geophysical surveys are also planned to aid in refinement and prioritization of reconnaissance drill targets in several untested target areas.