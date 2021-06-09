 
Metallic Minerals Launches 10,000+ meter Drill Program at Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") announces the mobilization of its exploration team for the start of the 2021 drilling and exploration campaign at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") announces the mobilization of its exploration team for the start of the 2021 drilling and exploration campaign at the Company's 100% owned, 166 square kilometer Keno Silver project, located adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's high-grade mining operations in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory. A multi-rig drill program of at least 10,000 meters is planned with a focus on expansion drilling at advanced-stage targets in addition to follow-up drilling at recent discoveries and initial reconnaissance drilling at several earlier-stage multi-kilometer-scale soil and geophysical targets.

The planned 2021 drill campaign will be the largest conducted on the Keno Silver project to date, with an expected 50-75 holes to be completed at multiple priority targets in each of the East, Central and West Keno areas. Expanded soil and geophysical surveys are also planned to aid in refinement and prioritization of reconnaissance drill targets in several untested target areas.

East Keno Target Area

The 2021 program has been designed to build on the success of the 2020 program, which effectively expanded the known extent of drill-defined mineralization by 10 kilometers to the east and demonstrated the potential for major new discoveries in this underexplored part of the district. As announced in February, results from discovery drilling at East Keno included initial tests of multi-kilometer-scale soil anomalies that correspond with large geophysical magnetic low features the Company believes may represent magnetite destructive alteration zones or proximal, buried mineralizing intrusive bodies. Mineralization and structure were intercepted in 26 of 30 holes and revealed the presence of high-grade Keno-style, vein-hosted silver within broad continuous zones of potential bulk-tonnage silver mineralization.

This geologic setting is potentially similar to that hosting some of the world's largest bulk-tonnage silver deposits, including Newmont's Peñasquito, Fortuna's Caylloma, and SSR's Chinchillas deposits, which are hosted in breccia, fracture, and stockwork structural zones, as well as higher-grade sheeted veins and structures, and are associated with proximal source intrusives and volcanics. The results from the shallow East Keno drilling completed to date are similar in tenor to the silver grades of these model deposits and share a number of common geologic characteristics.

