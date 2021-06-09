CyberArk Expands Availability of Identity Security Offerings on AWS Marketplace

Migrating workloads to the cloud is a top priority for many organizations. This trend, coupled with the need to securely support increasingly remote workforces, has created new challenges – particularly for protecting against increasingly identity-centric attacks. AWS customers can now easily access even more of CyberArk’s Identity Security SaaS-based offerings, which deliver greater deployment flexibility and simplicity, along with rapid time to value and risk reduction.

Impact Live 2021 – CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in Identity Security , today announced the availability of CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager and CyberArk Workforce Identity on Amazon Web Services Marketplace (AWS Marketplace). CyberArk now offers least privilege controls that span from the endpoint to the cloud on AWS Marketplace.

CyberArk’s Identity Security offerings allow AWS customers to remove excessive privileges and permissions on endpoint devices, servers and throughout their cloud environments. Removing unnecessary privileges helps organizations disrupt the attack path by limiting lateral movement and stopping privilege escalation. Specifically:

CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager is the industry’s first privilege-based, artificial intelligence-powered service designed to strengthen the security of cloud environments by identifying and removing excessive cloud permissions, and mitigating the risks related to permission sprawl or privilege abuse. Additionally, Cloud Entitlements Manager recently introduced capabilities allowing customers to onboard and analyze IAM permissions across their entire AWS Organizations service. Cloud Entitlements Manager customers can now easily connect accounts and organizational units within their AWS Organizations to identify and remediate excessive IAM permissions in specific AWS accounts.

CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a critical component for securing endpoints, especially in modern remote work models. It removes barriers to enforcing least privilege and allows organizations to block and contain attacks at the endpoint to reduce the risk of information being stolen or encrypted and held for ransom.

CyberArk Workforce Identity helps secure remote workforces by proactively protecting users' access to cloud and on-premises applications, endpoints, VPNs and other critical resources. Workforce Identity features Single Sign-On, adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication and Lifecycle Management capabilities.

“Embracing cloud, remote work and other digital transformation initiatives cannot be a tradeoff with security,” said Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer, CyberArk. “There are clear use cases here that organizations need to address, and they need the tools that allow them to securely meet their business objectives. With expanded access to CyberArk Identity Security solutions, AWS customers can move forward with confidence, reducing excessive permissions and containing threats before they negatively impact the business.”

CyberArk offerings already on AWS Marketplace include CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, CyberArk Privilege Cloud, CyberArk Conjur Open Source and CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for GovCloud (US). To learn more, visit CyberArk on AWS Marketplace.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle.

