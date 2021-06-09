Nicole Kidman and Sera Labs Inc., a CURE Pharmaceutical Company, Launch Seratopical Revolution and New Ad Campaign

Nicole Kidman and Sera Labs Inc., a CURE Pharmaceutical Company, launch Seratopical Revolution. (Photo: Business Wire)

The line touts 11 luxurious products which are all are made in the U.S., available at accessible pricing, and are designed to make you feel more youthful and hydrated from head to toe. Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Sera Labs’ strategic business partner and global brand ambassador, collaborated with Sera Labs to design the Loving Hands Essential Oil, Indulgence Brown Sugar Scrub, Harmony Face & Neck Toner, and Gleaming for the ultimate brightening glow. The full line of products can be seen at Seratopicalrevolution.com.

“I really wanted to create something that was meaningful to me and that I knew people would genuinely enjoy,” said Kidman, Seratopical strategic business partner and global brand ambassador. “These products are personal to me from the scent to the texture. I am so excited to share them with the world and hope everyone loves them as much as we do.”

Seratopical Revolution marries nature and science into one clean and nourishing line of beauty products. The line’s PꝫP complex, developed by CURE Pharmaceutical, drives natural, plant-based ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin by utilizing a proprietary tri-peptide delivery system. Unlike other companies that use alcohol as a delivery system, which is incredibly drying to the skin, Seratopical Revolution’s natural oil and surfactant delivery systems are efficacious and offer almost immediate results.

“It’s been an incredible ride creating this line with Nicole,” said Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer. “There are a lot of beauty companies, but the problem is that most of them don’t understand that without an effective delivery system, the products are sitting on top of your skin and clogging your pores. Our proprietary formulators have developed a high-tech delivery system which allows the ingredients to go deep into the skin. Our loyal customers will benefit from scientifically backed ingredients that are designed to enhance hydration and rejuvenate collagen. Revolution offers a full-body line packed with natural plant extracts and peptide blends.”