Jefferson Security Bank Recognized as a Top 200 Community Bank

Jefferson Security Bank (OTC Pink: JFWV) announced that it was named to the American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks. This is the second consecutive year that Jefferson Security Bank has been designated among the highest performing community banks in the nation. The annual ranking for community banks was released in the May 2021 issue of American Banker magazine and is based on a three-year average of each bank’s return on average equity as of December 31, 2020. Jefferson Security Bank, ranking 147th with an average return on equity of 10.58%, represents one of four banks located in West Virginia, and the only bank headquartered in the eastern panhandle, to make the Top 200 list.

“We are honored to have been recognized again as a Top 200 Community Bank for 2021,” President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner said. “This recognition is a testament of the dedication of our team who work countless hours to support our customers and community. This acknowledgment also demonstrates our focus on delivering strong, consistent shareholder value.”