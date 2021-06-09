 
checkAd

Imperial Mining Develops High-Recovery Extraction Process for Scandium and Rare Earth Elements for Crater Lake Mineralization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:30  |  80   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) (OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has developed an innovative process for extraction of scandium (Sc) and rare earth elements (REE) from its Crater Lake scandium mineralization as part of its current Phase 3 Hydrometallurgical Development Program. Results from this work show very high recovery of both scandium and rare earths for all mineralization types defined in diamond drilling on the property.

The two-stage hydrometallurgical extraction method entails a high-pressure caustic leach (HPC) followed by hydrochloric acid leach of the HPC residue. The new method showed remarkable recovery of scandium and the rare earth elements from Imperial’s Crater Lake Sc-REE mineralization (see Imperial Mining press release dated March 2, 2020, for details of the MET samples herein mentioned):

  • The method showed scandium recovery to primary leach solution (PLS) of 87% for MET01, and 84% for MET02 samples.
  • The recovery of total rare earth element, including yttrium (TREE+Y) of 84%, from both MET01 and MET02 samples.
  • The high recoveries of Sc and TREE+Y from both samples show that the method has excellent efficacy in extracting Sc and REE from samples representing different mineralization types observed in drilling.

“We are extremely pleased with the results obtained to date from our metallurgical test work on Crater Lake mineralization,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO. “Along with our partners MPlan-Dorfner ANZAPLAN, we have now obtained high scandium and rare earth recoveries from both the mineral concentration and hydrometallurgical study phases of the program. More importantly, the process that we have developed is effective across the various mineralization types defined on the project thus far. We are now ready to move to the final stages of our test work to recover a high-purity scandium oxide product.”

Imperial Mining is currently working to further optimize the process parameters with its hydrometallurgical development partners, MPlan-Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH, and is planning to apply for a patent for the new process.

Imperial Mining Group and MPlan-Dorfner ANZAPLAN continue to develop its hydrometallurgical flowsheet by treating a 100 kg mineral concentrate that was produced from two bulk samples collected from drillcore: MET01 and MET02. The program will recover scandium as scandium oxide (Sc2O3), and TREE+Y as a bulk concentrate. The Phase 3 hydrometallurgical flowsheet development program will be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imperial Mining Develops High-Recovery Extraction Process for Scandium and Rare Earth Elements for Crater Lake Mineralization MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) (OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has developed an innovative process for extraction of scandium (Sc) and rare earth elements (REE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board