Medexus Announces Availability of Triamcinolone Hexacetonide in the United States

TH is indicated for intra-articular, intrasynovial, or periarticular use in adults and adolescents for the symptomatic treatment of subacute and chronic inflammatory joint diseases, including: rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), osteoarthritis and post-traumatic arthritis, synovitis, tendinitis, bursitis and epicondylitis.

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “ Company ” or “Medexus ”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it is initiating immediate availability of Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension, USP (20 mg/ml) (TH) in the United States via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) CDER Drug Shortage program. More information about the FDA’s Drug Shortage program is available at: FDA Drug Shortages .

To address the ongoing shortage of TH in the United States, Medexus is coordinating with Ethypharm, its licensing partner, to generate the data needed to support an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filing in an expedited timeframe.

About Medexus

