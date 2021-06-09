 
Medexus Announces Availability of Triamcinolone Hexacetonide in the United States

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it is initiating immediate availability of Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension, USP (20 mg/ml) (TH) in the United States via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) CDER Drug Shortage program. More information about the FDA’s Drug Shortage program is available at: FDA Drug Shortages.

TH is indicated for intra-articular, intrasynovial, or periarticular use in adults and adolescents for the symptomatic treatment of subacute and chronic inflammatory joint diseases, including: rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), osteoarthritis and post-traumatic arthritis, synovitis, tendinitis, bursitis and epicondylitis.

To address the ongoing shortage of TH in the United States, Medexus is coordinating with Ethypharm, its licensing partner, to generate the data needed to support an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filing in an expedited timeframe.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading innovative and rare disease company with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

