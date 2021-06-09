SCYNEXIS Confirms that BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) Qualifies for 10 Years of Regulatory Exclusivity for Vaginal Yeast Infections

BREXAFEMME to receive 5-year exclusivity extension under the GAIN Act for a total of 10 years of regulatory exclusivity

BREXAFEMME also protected by composition-of-matter patent until 2035

Commercial launch update call is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29th @ 12pm ET



JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), five years of exclusivity extension under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act. This exclusivity will be added to any other applicable exclusivity periods, such as the five years of new chemical entity (NCE) exclusivity, for a combined ten-year period of regulatory exclusivity. BREXAFEMME is also protected by multiple patents, including a composition-of-matter patent covering the ibrexafungerp molecule. With patent term extension, this patent is expected to expire in 2035, providing 14 years of protection from generic competitors in the U.S.

“With our first FDA approval behind us, we are very pleased to receive confirmation of BREXAFEMME’s five years of GAIN Act exclusivity for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We believe BREXAFEMME is an important treatment option to help patients with often resistant fungal infections and we look forward to educating the healthcare community about the availability of this exciting new product. We will also continue to work hard to fully leverage this regulatory exclusivity and our long patent protection to advance our pipeline of ibrexafungerp indications. Our vision is to create a long-lasting antifungal franchise in both hospital and community settings. We will provide a more comprehensive update on our VVC commercial plans on June 29th.”

As a novel antifungal designed to treat serious and life-threatening infections, ibrexafungerp benefitted from Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, which made it eligible to receive the GAIN Act exclusivity. This act was passed in 2012 for the purpose of stimulating the development and approval of new antibiotic and antifungal drugs.

About Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

VVC, commonly known as a vaginal yeast infection due to Candida, is the second most common cause of vaginitis. Although these infections are frequently caused by Candida albicans, infections caused by fluconazole-resistant and non-albicans Candida strains, such as Candida glabrata, have been reported to be on the rise. VVC can be associated with substantial morbidity, including significant genital discomfort (pain, itching, burning), reduced sexual pleasure and activity, psychological distress (stress, depression, anxiety), embarrassment, reduced physical activity, and loss of productivity. Typical VVC symptoms include pruritus, vaginal soreness, irritation, excoriation of vaginal mucosa and abnormal vaginal discharge. An estimated 70-75% of women worldwide will have at least one episode of VVC in their lifetime, and 40-50% of them will experience multiple episodes.