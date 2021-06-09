 
International Land Alliance Announces Sales Momentum at Portfolio Developments

Company Anticipates Over $60 Million in Gross Lot Sales at Oasis Park Resort

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, has provided a sales momentum update for Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC (“RCV”), in which ILA holds a 25% interest investment.

RCV has reported an average of approximately $250,000 in monthly lot sales since launching its sales process this year, with $50,000 in average monthly collections from its notes portfolio inclusive of principal and interest, and an average of two new construction starts per month for single family homes. Additionally, the Company has pre-sold 75 residential lots at its Oasis Park Resort, located approximately 8 km south of RCV.

“We are pleased with the momentum we are seeing with lot sales at RCV, which has been consistent throughout 2021 thus far,” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA. “As part of the strategic partnership with ILA, the RCV team will oversee the sales and marketing efforts for our nearby Oasis Park Resort, leveraging the use of RCV’s on-site boutique hotel. With the 1,344 total available lots at Oasis Park representing a gross sales opportunity in excess of $60 million, we look forward to continued success with fulfilling the current demand for affordable, luxury housing in the region.”

Oasis Park Resort is a 497-acre master-planned beachfront community with picturesque mountain views, located just south of San Felipe, Baja California on the Sea of Cortez, one of the world's most prolific salt-water habitats. There are approvals to sell up to 1,344 residential home sites approximately ¼-acre each with starting prices of $49,000. In addition to residential lots, there is a boutique hotel, timeshare/vacation club, special commercial center and nautical center with boat launch and fishing marina. The Oasis Park Resort is a self-contained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar power and green technology.

For more information on Oasis Park Resort, please visit: https://ila.company/oasis-park-resort/.

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,100 acre master planned second home, retirement home, and vacation home real estate community located on the east coast of Baja California, Mexico. It is just south of the small fishing village of San Felipe which is home to over 6,000 retired US citizens. Rancho Costa Verde is a self-sustained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar and other green technology. The beachfront location, close proximity to the mountains, and natural topography at Rancho Costa Verde has created breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from almost every home. Rancho Costa Verde offers 1/4-acre home sites starting as low as $22,500 and custom home construction from $82 per square foot.

