Hot Topic Modernizes Supply Chain with Upgrade to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management; Supporting Retailer’s Growth

ATLANTA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Hot Topic, Inc., a leading entertainment and music merchandise omni-channel company, has chosen to upgrade its warehouse management system (WMS) with the implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Employing the world’s first cloud-native enterprise class WMS will provide advanced capabilities like order streaming, warehouse execution system (WES) functionality and more robust picking and packing capabilities. These additional functionalities are expected to help the company streamline its fulfillment processes to support its rapidly growing omni-channel business.

Hot Topic, Inc. operates multiple brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. With music and entertainment-inspired apparel and accessories, the company manages a national store presence along with two rapidly growing fulfillment centers. Having such a vast supply chain, the retailer required a WMS that would modernize its operations and support its ongoing growth.

“Supporting our online growth and continuing our cloud first initiatives were a major driving force behind the decision to upgrade to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” said Mike Yerkes, chief operating officer at Hot Topic, Inc. “We’ve worked with Manhattan Associates for many years now and look forward to moving to its innovative, cloud-native and versionless solution.”

The warehouse execution system functionality that’s built into Manhattan’s warehouse management system was a key factor in the brand’s decision to upgrade. Manhattan’s WES functionality simplifies and streamlines the process of adding and managing warehouse robots and automation, allowing the WMS to manage workflow of both man and machine in order to fully optimize the flow of products.

“Manhattan Active Warehouse Management’s integrated platform will help Hot Topic maximize and optimize all of its warehouse resources. We have a long history of success with Hot Topic and are proud they are using Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to support their ongoing success and growth,” says Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates.

ABOUT HOT TOPIC
Hot Topic, Inc. is the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans comprised of three unique brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. Known for its celebration of individuality, the portfolio of brands offer licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more, that appeal to a diverse global audience. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates a digital commerce platform as well as 700 BoxLunch and Hot Topic stores that serve as a source for community, discovery and inspiration. For more information, visit hottopic.comboxlunch.com and heruniverse.com.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

