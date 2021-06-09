 
Unisync Selected as Uniform Provider to BC Ferries

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected by BC Ferries to manage their employee uniform program. This multi-year agreement represents the culmination of an extensive review of Unisync’s award-winning product quality and customer-focused suite of fulfillment services. The agreement covers the sourcing, supply and program management of operational clothing for all of BC Ferries uniformed staff.

“We are pleased and honoured to have been selected by BC Ferries to be their uniform provider,” commented CEO, Matthew Graham. “BC Ferries is an iconic transit provider in the province of British Columbia and provides a lifeline to remote and coastal communities in British Columbia. We will be working to ensure that every day each staff member is wearing a uniform that keeps them safe and performing to the best of their ability. Our full-scale managed service offering will complement our ability to conveniently service their uniformed employees from our Richmond BC distribution and service facility.”

About BC Ferries
BC Ferries currently operates vessels and the terminals located throughout the coastal regions of British Columbia. The majority of staff is located in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island region with staff located in remote communities dotted throughout Coastal British Columbia. The uniformed workforce consists of unionized and management employees, with a permanent workforce of approximately 2,500, and is augmented by approximately 1,600 casual and seasonal workers. Positions include, but are not limited to, deck officers, engineering officers, cleaners, deckhands, terminal maintenance workers, terminal attendants, ticket agents and catering attendants.

About Unisync
Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments Forces for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and the US marketplace. In addition, UGL recently launched Tactical Gear Experts, a B2C eCommerce portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Matthew Graham, CEO

Investor relations contact:
Telephone: 778-370-1725 or Email investorrelations@unisyncgroup.com





