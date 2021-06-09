 
Globex Vends McNeely Lithium Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has sold the McNeely Lithium project consisting of 66 mining claims in La Corne, Landrienne and Figuery townships, Quebec to First Energy Metals Limited (FE-CSE). The claims have been sold for a single cash payment of $250,000 and 2,000,000 First Energy Metals shares (currently $0.30 a share). Globex will retain a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on all production from the claims.

Globex’s McNeely claims extend westward from the Quebec Lithium Mine property intermittently in several claim blocks over a strike length of approximately 18 kilometres, and includes several spodumene showings and historical mineralized drill holes. A large number of Globex’s claims surround and are in close proximity to the Augustus Lithium occurrence where First Energy Metals recently reported a drill hole grading 1.17% Li2O over a core length of 19 metres (see First Energy Metals press release dated June 1, 2021).

Globex is pleased to vend the McNeely property to First Energy Metals Limited an active exploration neighbor and looks forward to future drill results from their ongoing exploration program.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
  CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
  LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
  
President & CEO Tel.: 819.797.5242
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Fax: 819.797.1470
86, 14th Street info@globexmining.com
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1 www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





