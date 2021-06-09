 
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material

  • New Accura Composite PIV material enables more efficient part production, more accurate and higher resolution Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV) testing data
  • New material alongside 3D Systems’ technology and application expertise enabling Alpine F1 Team to continue to advance aerodynamic track performance

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the availability of Accura Composite PIV – a new material specifically designed to address PIV testing applications used primarily in motorsports wind tunnel testing. Developed in collaboration with Alpine F1 Team (formerly Renault F1 Team), Accura Composite PIV is capable of producing rigid parts in a high-contrast color optimized for PIV testing. Parts produced using this material take significantly less time to prepare – from CAD to wind tunnel – and deliver more accurate, high-resolution data. When used as part of a complete 3D Systems additive manufacturing solution – comprising Accura Composite PIV, the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology, software, and advanced application services – Alpine F1 Team has been able to maximize its wind tunnel investment and improve its understanding of the airflow over the car.

3D printing wind tunnel parts for aerodynamic testing is virtually a 24/7 operation as the racing team constantly works to unlock new levels of performance in the car. In particular, 3D Systems’ SLA technology has allowed Formula 1 companies to build rigid aerodynamic parts with high productivity and leverage innovations like integrated pressure tappings. These parts are used in testing that relies on a laser-based technology known as ‘particle image velocimetry’ or PIV. One challenge with taking reliable PIV measurements is the reflections of laser light from background surfaces other than the airborne particles, which reduces the image quality resulting in a loss of useful information. 3D Systems developed Accura Composite PIV - a new reflection mitigating SLA material - which Alpine F1 Team is using to print its wind tunnel model parts. Alpine F1 Team has demonstrated that the new SLA material is effective in reducing the laser reflection effect. The use of this system is helping their aerodynamicists gain a greater insight into the aerodynamic characteristics of the wind tunnel model, ultimately helping them deliver a faster racing car to the track.

