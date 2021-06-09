 
US Nuclear Takes Up 5% Stake in Space Mining Pioneer Solar System Resources

Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On June 4, 2021, US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) signed an agreement to take a 5% stake in Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o., thus advancing US Nuclear’s portfolio of high-tech startups.  US Nuclear and Solar System Resources decided to keep the details of the transaction private.    

Solar System Resources is a space mining company that conducts localization, in-situ verification, and mining of space resources.  US Nuclear will cooperate with Solar System Resources and other partners to build a value chain starting with mining and selling valuable helium-3, lanthanide metals, and other vital or precious materials from space deposits. 

This is just the latest investment of US Nuclear, which can be viewed as a holding company and incubator with stakes in highly innovative and promising companies.  US Nuclear owns 100% of its three main operating divisions, including Technical Associates, Overhoff Technology Corporation, and ECC X-ray, and a minority stake in several other partner companies, including:

  • A small stake in MIFTI for the production of cost-effective, carbon-free fusion power to feed the world’s multi-trillion-dollar electric power needs
  • 10% stake in MIFTEC for the production of badly needed, low-cost, domestically available medical isotopes using MIFTI’s fusion technology
  • 40% stake in Grapheton for the production of advanced novel glassy-carbon neural brain-machine sensors and supercapacitors with possible application in IC chip production and electric vehicle drive chain and charging
  • 5% stake in Solar System Resources Corporation for locating and extracting valuable helium-3 in addition to rare, precious, and critical earth metals from planets, moons, and asteroids

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com





