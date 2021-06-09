 
Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Begins Trading Today

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open today, June 9th, 2021.

The Company has posted its latest corporate presentation, along with a webcast led by Chairman & Interim CEO Les Cross, at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.

“We’re excited to begin trading today,” shared Les Cross “We believe we’ve created an exceptional opportunity here. Many private companies hoping to become part of Salona Global will be more interested in transactions as trading commences. We have a sound balance sheet, deep connections in the industry and an excellent global growth strategy. We are aiming to close accretive acquisitions quickly so that we can begin to execute on our growth plans.”

Salona Global on commencement of trading:

  • Revenue: Salona Global’s first acquisition (SDP), which has now closed, had $15.8M in 2019 audited annual revenue (Pre-COVID), generating positive operational cash flow.*

  • Cap Table and Concurrent Financing: SGMD has approximately 63.8 million shares (on a partially diluted basis)** upon commencement of trading, with over 30 million shares either restricted or held by management or advisors.
    • Shares were sold in the Company’s December 2020 concurrent financing (post-consolidation) at as high as $0.85 per share.
  • M&A Capacity: Salona Global has a deep and full pipeline of private firms that are discussing a potential acquisition by Salona Global – all medical device companies with between $5M - $20M in revenues with positive cash flow.
    • The Salona Global team believes it has the capacity to close 1-2 acquisitions per quarter starting Q2 2021.
  • Strong Balance Sheet, No Parent Debt: The Company has an estimated $13M in net assets, predominantly in cash and cash equivalents, with no parent debt. Management has earmarked between $4-6M in cash and 15-18M shares to close potential acquisitions in negotiations this quarter.
    • The majority of consideration would be tied to performance over a future measurement period and could be financed with debt, as priority acquisition targets under consideration are cash flow positive and debt free.
  • Experienced Wall Street Management Team: Les Cross (Chairman of the Board) the former Chairman of DJO Global (a medical device roll up that was listed on the NYSE until Blackstone bought it for $2B); Jane Kiernan (Vice Chairwoman) the former Chair of the Audit Committee for American Medical Systems (purchased by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $3.5B).
    • M&A advisors from PHM (Now Viemed on the Nasdaq/TSX and Quipt on the Nasdaq/TSXV).

*For more information on SDP and historical performance please see the Company’s Management Information Circular dated 01/26/2021 available on the Company’s Sedar Profile at www.sedar.com.‎

