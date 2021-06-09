XpresSpa Group Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that the Company is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4. Joining the index would become effective after the US market opens on June 28.

Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa Group, said, “We view inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is an important company milestone that should broaden our exposure within the trading community while providing us with a meaningful opportunity to reach those who might be new to our Company and interested in holding our stock. This is especially true for those who use the Russell indexes to benchmark their portfolios.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. Treat is a travel health and wellness company that provides on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

ir@xpresspagroup.com

(203) 682-8253

Media:

Julie Ferguson

Julie@jfprmedia.com

(312) 385-0098