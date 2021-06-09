 
checkAd

Advanced Container Technologies’ Exclusive Oklahoma Distributor Successfully Launches New Products and Services at CannaCon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

CORONA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Grassfire Distro – its exclusive distributor for Oklahoma, launched several new products and services, and finalized a number of important deals at this year’s CannaCon Conference in the Oklahoma City.

ACTX has an array of products and services designed to help legal cannabis dispensaries improve revenues and enhance customer loyalty. The company selected Grassfire Distro to represent its products in Oklahoma due to Grassfire’s local market knowledge, established relationships, and “boots on the ground.”

Oklahoma is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis, according to a report in Politico. Additionally, an annual jobs report shows that the legal cannabis industry in Oklahoma now employs over 17,000 people. That’s more people than are employed in the construction industry.

Grassfire Distro is an Oklahoma-based company, providing dispensaries with everything they need to succeed, including high-grade flower, nutrients, packaging, consumables, and white labeling services that allow dispensaries to custom-brand a wide range of items. These branded products can help a dispensary attract new consumers, improve customer loyalty, enhance its reputation, and elevate it from the competition. Grassfire also offers the NUGZ and Organically Grown brands of premium cannabis.

ACTX also offers the GrowPod advanced indoor micro-farm, specially tuned for the legal cannabis market. These automated systems provide the optimum environment for growing robust cannabis or hemp - without any harmful chemicals, pesticides, or herbicides. Additionally, harvest times are quicker and flower production is more robust in a GrowPod over other conventional cultivation techniques.

Josh Wyrick, Managing Partner at Grassfire Distro, said the conference was a big success. “We met many potential customers and have already started writing purchase orders so we can fulfill the business generated at CannaCon,” he stated. “This strong showing bolsters our belief that our business in Oklahoma will continue to grow as the market expands and matures.”

The CannaCon Conference attracted a number of well-known businesses and brands from both inside and outside the cannabis industry, such as ADT, Bic, First Enterprise Bank, Futurola, Oklahoma State Bank, Steep Hill Labs, and Surna.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling medical grade containers and packaging systems; as well as other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags and lighters; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:
(951) 381-2555
info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Investor Relations:
Stuart Smith
SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.
512-267-2430
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Container Technologies’ Exclusive Oklahoma Distributor Successfully Launches New Products and Services at CannaCon CORONA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Grassfire Distro – its exclusive distributor for Oklahoma, launched several new products and services, and finalized a number of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board