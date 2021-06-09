 
RiceBran Technologies Announces Virtual Access to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, …

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced virtual access for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 9 a.m. CDT (10 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Due to the evolving nature and concern surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as a prudent, precautionary measure, RiceBran's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders may be accessed virtually to hear the Board of Directors and management presentation, and to address the quorum. All stockholders accessing the Annual Meeting virtually should vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders.

The call information is as follows:

  • Date: June 16, 2021
  • Time: 9 a.m. Central Standard Time
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 888-506-0062
  • Dial-In number for international callers: 973-528-0011
  • Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are a global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact
Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.218

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651035/RiceBran-Technologies-Announces-Virt ...

Wertpapier


