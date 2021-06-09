RiceBran Technologies Announces Virtual Access to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, …

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced virtual access for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 9 a.m. CDT (10 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Due to the evolving nature and concern surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as a prudent, precautionary measure, RiceBran's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders may be accessed virtually to hear the Board of Directors and management presentation, and to address the quorum. All stockholders accessing the Annual Meeting virtually should vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders.