Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market Increased Product Usability in Construction Industry Drives Superb Demand Avenues in Market: TMR

- Growing use of product in construction industry is estimated to boost the growth of solid flow rate valve control market in the assessment period 2020–2030. Thus, market will expand at 4.5% CAGR during forecast period.

- Presence of several key players makes Southeast Asia a prominent region in the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid flow rate valve control finds application across a wide range of industrial sectors such as chemicals, food and beverage, water treatment, additive manufacturing, mining, and animal feed. The main purpose of this product is to offer control for material flow from hoppers, bins, silos, long downspouts, and chutes. The device is gaining immense popularity across end-user industries owing to several advantages it offers. Owing to the presence of pinion design and self-cleaning rack, the solid flow rate valve control are widely utilized for bulk material applications in which positive shut-off is needed through a standing material column.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) trust that the global solid flow rate valve control market is likely to expand at promising pace and touch the valuation of over US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030. It was accounted for more than US$ 1.4 Bn during 2019.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Key Findings

  • Thriving Construction Industry Fuels Demand Avenues in Market

Solid flow rate valve control is extensively used across the building and construction industry. With the increased focus of major developing countries from all across the globe toward the infrastructure development, the construction industry in those regions is expanding at promising pace. This scenario, in turn, is creating lucrative avenues for vendors in the solid flow rate valve control market.

  • Market Enterprises Focus on Improving Product Quality

Major enterprises in the global solid flow rate valve control market are increasing their interest toward the research and development activities that are focused on material handling systems and technologies. Moving forward, players are also growing emphasis on the quality advancement of the products they offer.

