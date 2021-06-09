For the Third Consecutive Year, Verint AI and Analytics Solutions Receive Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in New Interaction Analytics Report

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions achieved perfect scores in all 24 customer satisfaction categories for vendor satisfaction, product capabilities and product effectiveness in DMG Consulting LLC’s new 2021/2022 Interaction Analytics (IA) Product and Market Report.* In addition, Verint represents the largest market share by number of customers and achieved the greatest year-over-year increase in number of customers among vendors named in the report’s market activity analysis.

DMG’s report focuses on contact center and service-related uses of interaction analytics. The report highlights the increasing value of operationalizing the findings from interaction analytics for voice of the customer (VoC), quality management (QM), customer journey analytics and the customer experience. It also explores how the value and benefits of IA increase substantially when this technology is embedded in third-party applications to enrich their outputs and findings.