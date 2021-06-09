For the Third Consecutive Year, Verint AI and Analytics Solutions Receive Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in New Interaction Analytics Report
Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions achieved perfect scores in all 24 customer satisfaction categories for vendor satisfaction, product capabilities and product effectiveness in DMG Consulting LLC’s new 2021/2022 Interaction Analytics (IA) Product and Market Report.* In addition, Verint represents the largest market share by number of customers and achieved the greatest year-over-year increase in number of customers among vendors named in the report’s market activity analysis.
DMG’s report focuses on contact center and service-related uses of interaction analytics. The report highlights the increasing value of operationalizing the findings from interaction analytics for voice of the customer (VoC), quality management (QM), customer journey analytics and the customer experience. It also explores how the value and benefits of IA increase substantially when this technology is embedded in third-party applications to enrich their outputs and findings.
“Interaction analytics follows conversations as customers pivot from one channel to another, providing necessary insights into all touchpoints in the customer journey,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “These solutions enable companies to alter the outcome of customer conversations, responding with real-time alerts and next-best-action guidance to agents, regardless of where they are located.”
Verint Analytics solutions received:
- Top customer satisfaction scores for product capability criteria including AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities, accuracy and tuning capabilities, real-time capabilities, emotion detection, and sentiment analysis.
- Top customer satisfaction scores for product effectiveness criteria including ability to identify and mitigate pandemic related impacts for customers, ability to support work at home/remote agents and ability to actively and passively capture the voice of the customer.
- Top customer satisfaction scores for vendor satisfaction criteria including overall vendor satisfaction, product innovation, implementation, ongoing service and support, and professional services.
The report reviewed Verint’s Speech and Text Analytics, Contextual Real-Time Guidance, Analytics-Enabled Quality Management and Experience Management applications. Verint Speech and Text Analytics automatically analyzes and identifies trends, themes, emotion, sentiment and the root causes driving customer interactions, including voice calls and unstructured text such as chat in order to proactively respond to issues and act on opportunities that enhance the customer experience and support business objectives.
