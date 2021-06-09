Citrix Warns on Challenges of Hybrid Work

The global pandemic has made clear that remote work can increase productivity, boost engagement and lower costs. And employees want to continue to do it – at least some of the time – going forward. Research from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), shows that more than 90 percent of employees prefer flexible work, and 82 percent of companies plan to embrace hybrid models to accommodate it and capitalize on the benefits it can drive. But the transition is not without risk.

While appealing on the surface, hybrid work models have the potential to create a new digital divide that, if left unchecked, will quickly establish two classes of workers and infuse the workplace with inequity and bias. To successfully make the leap, companies will need to implement technologies and new work policies that create an equitable environment, empowering both remote and in-office employees to equally engage and collaborate in a transparent and efficient way and make meaningful contributions that fuel innovation and business growth.