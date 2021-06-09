 
Citrix Warns on Challenges of Hybrid Work

The global pandemic has made clear that remote work can increase productivity, boost engagement and lower costs. And employees want to continue to do it – at least some of the time – going forward. Research from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), shows that more than 90 percent of employees prefer flexible work, and 82 percent of companies plan to embrace hybrid models to accommodate it and capitalize on the benefits it can drive. But the transition is not without risk.

While appealing on the surface, hybrid work models have the potential to create a new digital divide that, if left unchecked, will quickly establish two classes of workers and infuse the workplace with inequity and bias. To successfully make the leap, companies will need to implement technologies and new work policies that create an equitable environment, empowering both remote and in-office employees to equally engage and collaborate in a transparent and efficient way and make meaningful contributions that fuel innovation and business growth.

Keeping the Field Level…

“The fully remote work model forced by the pandemic has in many ways leveled the playing field,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. “In a remote work world, everyone appears in equal boxes on the screen and has the same access to information and opportunities to contribute to a project. As companies move toward hybrid models, they must maintain this consistent, inclusive and equal experience to ensure that no employee is at a disadvantage because of their work location and reap the improvements in effectiveness and productivity that more flexible work models can drive.”

…Through a Shared Digital Workspace

To effectively narrow the digital divide that hybrid work threatens to open, companies must establish a shared digital workspace that provides a common and transparent environment in which teams have consistent access to applications and information and can efficiently collaborate on projects to get work done, wherever it needs to get done. Supported by policies that encourage collaborative and equitable working methods, such workspaces can foster efficient work execution from anywhere through:

  • Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere – in the office, at home, or on the go
  • Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location
  • A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration, and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

Building Equity

