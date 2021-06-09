 
ScanSource Appoints Rachel Hayden as Chief Information Officer

ScanSource, Inc., (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Rachel Hayden as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer effective June 7, 2021. In this role, Hayden will lead the planning, implementation and execution of the company’s global IT strategy. She will report directly to ScanSource Chairman and CEO, Mike Baur.

Hayden brings impressive expertise to ScanSource, including leading complex, enterprise-wide programs. Hayden joins ScanSource from Just Born, Inc., where she served as the company’s Chief Information Officer with direct responsibility for corporate and IT strategic planning, operations, and security. She previously spent five years with Berry Plastics in multiple roles, including Senior Director of IT, Global Business and Process Analysis. Her deep experience was built across a variety of IT roles and industries, including consumer goods, manufacturing, finance, and professional services.

“Building a strong IT leadership practice has never been more important than it is today. It’s critical to have a strong leader in place to take ScanSource’s IT department into the future, and Rachel brings the depth of experience we need,” said Baur. “She will be instrumental in leading our very talented team of IT and Software Development professionals, while also bringing valuable insight for future business growth and new technology opportunities. Rachel’s experience with SAP, CRM, global systems implementation, business transformation, and recurring revenue makes her a great fit to help advance ScanSource’s strategic plan.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join ScanSource and lead an amazing team of IT experts who have helped to build ScanSource to the company it is today,” said Hayden. “I’m honored ScanSource’s Executive leadership team trusts me with this responsibility, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

About ScanSource, Inc.
 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years and is on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

