 
checkAd

Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:30  |  104   |   |   

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”) to sell the rubber additives (including Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants) and other product lines and related assets and technology of the global tire additives business of its Additives & Functional Products segment. The sale does not include the Eastman Impera and other performance resins product lines of the tire additives business.

The total sale price of $800 million consists of $725 million cash at closing and an additional amount of up to $75 million to be paid based on performance of the rubber additives business post-closing through 2023. The final purchase price is subject to working capital and other adjustments at closing. The company expects the sale will be either neutral or accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

“This announcement is part of our ongoing effort to improve the performance of our Additives & Functional Products segment. After reviewing strategic options, we believe this action is the most beneficial to Eastman and the rubber additives business,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to reach this agreement with One Rock and to have a clear path forward for the rubber additives business. We continue to evaluate other actions to improve our AFP segment.”

Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock, said, “Eastman’s tire additives business is the global leader, known for high-performance, mission-critical products and technical leadership. We are excited to partner with the business’ highly experienced management team to further strengthen its unparalleled product portfolio and drive its growth as an independent company.”

The sale, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. The agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants of both parties including, among other things, for Eastman to conduct the rubber additives business in the ordinary course consistent with past practice.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and until sale, the assets of the rubber additives business will be reported as held for sale. The company expects to recognize asset impairments or a loss from the agreement and completion of the sale.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan served as financial advisors and Jones Day served as legal advisor to Eastman.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings in this release exclude certain non-core and unusual items. “Adjusted net earnings attributable to Eastman” is net earnings attributable to Eastman adjusted for non-core and unusual items. “Adjusted earnings per share” is diluted earnings per share attributable to Eastman adjusted for non-core and unusual items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures, including a description of the excluded and adjusted items, are available in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC for the periods for which non-GAAP financial measures are presented.

Seite 1 von 3
Eastman Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”) to sell the rubber additives (including Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Eastman Announces Executive Leadership Retirement and New Appointments
02.06.21
 Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the Deutsche Bank Basic Materials Conference
01.06.21
LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics chooses Eastman Cristal Renew to begin elimination of virgin plastic
18.05.21
Eastman bringt Fluid Genius auf den Markt, um die Leistung von Wärmeübertragungssystemen durch vorausschauende Analysen zu optimieren
11.05.21
Aktien New York: Inflationsängste treiben Anleger in die Flucht
11.05.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Tech-Werte bleiben unter Druck - Dow schwächelt auch