General Assembly Pizza to Host Investor Webcast on June 24, 2021

During the webcast, Ali Khan Lalani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Ted Hastings, Executive Chairman will conduct a PowerPoint presentation that will cover key areas of GA Pizza’s business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

General Assembly Holdings Limited (“GA Pizza” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GA) a fast-casual, Toronto pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1470280&tp_key=d77603a ...

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s investor section of its website, https://invest.gapizza.com/overview/default.aspx

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table pizza with a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription (gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service (give.gapizza.com). Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find GA Pizza at the grocery store or visit gapizza.com.

Visit invest.gapizza.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (together “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding anticipated increases to the Company's production capacity at the master facility and the Company's growth strategy.