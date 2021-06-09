TEGNA’s WUSA and WKYC Win Four Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that WUSA and WKYC, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., and NBC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio, respectively, have won four Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

“We are very proud of the work our journalists do to shine a light on important news and issues in their local communities,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making positive changes and creating new opportunities for women in media.”