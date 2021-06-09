 
Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Etrasimod for the Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation status to etrasimod, a highly selective, once-daily, oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Etrasimod is being investigated in the Phase 2b VOYAGE trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, with a primary efficacy measurement at week 16 and a secondary efficacy analysis at week 24, to assess the safety and efficacy of 1 mg and 2 mg etrasimod in approximately 100 participants with EoE.

“The granting of Orphan Drug Designation for etrasimod for EoE is not only good news for Arena, but more importantly for the patients living with EoE, as there are currently no FDA approved therapies for this patient population,” said Paul Streck, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Arena. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with our investigators participating in the Phase 2b VOYAGE trial and the FDA as we strive to bring a potentially important therapy to these patients.”

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator discovered by Arena and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5, which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile. Etrasimod is intended to provide systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Etrasimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

We are developing a richly diversified portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. Our pipeline includes four investigational medicines in eight indications and eleven ongoing or planned clinical trials. To fuel our growth, we are unlocking the value of our historical GPCR research with a sustainable discovery engine for broad portfolio expansion.

