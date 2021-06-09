Bright Mountain Media Subsidiary Wild Sky Media Announces Partnership with Netflix to Promote New Movie Fatherhood

Boca Raton, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform , today announced its subsidiary Wild Sky Media has just unveiled a new partnership with Netflix in support of its movie Fatherhood, which will premiere on June 18, 2021; the initiative caps off a month-long effort honoring dads in celebration of Father’s Day.

The collaboration, one of the first of its kind for any digital media platform, centers on one of Wild Sky Media’s biggest sites: CafeMom. Over Father’s Day weekend, well-established parenting brand CafeMom will become CafeDad, changing its name and its focus for two days across its website, Instagram feed, and Facebook page. Sister sites LittleThings and Mom.com will support the initiative by running concurrent social promotion of the change on their own social channels.

This groundbreaking collaboration will support the release of the Netflix movie Fatherhood, which stars Kevin Hart, and is the culmination of a month during which CafeMom will be committed to highlighting and celebrating all amazing dads for the entire month of June. As part of this multiplatform and multimedia initiative, CafeMom will feature content, video, audio, and social activations that celebrate all dads, whose contributions, humor, and sacrifices have always kept their families strong—and who were especially present during the past tough year.

“This past year has seen seismic shifts in how we live our lives, and especially in our family dynamics,” said Yuliana Delgado, VP of Content for Wild Sky Media, a Bright Mountain Media company. “With this effort on CafeMom in June and our partnership with Netflix over Father’s Day weekend, we hope to spotlight and elevate all the dads who have stepped up, been there for their kids, and fully shared the brunt of the obstacles that we lived through as a nation—as a planet, quite honestly—in 2020 and that continue to be our source of strength going forward.”

“The dads in our lives deserve acclaim because they have been present, loving, attentive, and empathetic—especially in the face of adversity,” said Jessica Herndon, Editorial Director of CafeMom, a Bright Mountain Media company. “In dedicating this initiative to dads, we want them to know we see them and appreciate all they’ve done, and continue to do, to ensure their families thrive.”

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences with a 230 million monthly reach as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

BMTM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us