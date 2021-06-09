 
checkAd

Omeros Announces Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OMS906

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:45  |  44   |   |   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders, today announced preliminary results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906. The ongoing trial is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration of OMS906 to healthy adult volunteers. OMS906 has been well tolerated at all doses tested. Preliminary human PK and PD data are consistent with once-monthly SC dosing.

MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, converts pro-complement factor D (pro-CFD) to mature CFD. Inhibition of MASP-3 by OMS906 in nonhuman primates reduces systemic levels of mature CFD to below the threshold of detection, correspondingly blocking the alternative pathway of complement. The OMS906 Phase 1 clinical trial design consists of both single- and multiple-ascending dose cohorts. Pharmacodynamic response to OMS906 in the Phase 1 trial is being assessed by quantitation of mature CFD in plasma. In the single-ascending dose stage, 48 subjects have been evaluated to date across a series of IV and SC doses. Findings include:

  • OMS906, administered up to 5 mg/kg, has been well tolerated at all IV and SC doses tested with no apparent safety signals
  • Single 3 mg/kg IV dose of OMS906 suppresses mature CFD below minimum detectable levels for 4 weeks
  • Single lowest SC dose of OMS906 suppresses mature CFD at or below minimum detectable levels for 4 weeks
  • Dose-dependent PK/PD profile across all cohorts is favorable and supports low-dose, once-monthly or less frequent subcutaneous dosing

The study is ongoing with additional single- and multiple-dose cohorts to determine the pharmacologic dose range and optimal frequency for subcutaneous administration.

“The data from the Phase 1 clinical trial to date confirm our expectations for the role and dosing of OMS906 in humans,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Omeros. “The data validate, in humans, the function of MASP-3 – the key activator of the alternative pathway – as a regulator of CFD and support the potential of OMS906 as a safe and long-acting therapeutic for the treatment of alternative pathway-related diseases and disorders. Omeros has built a strong intellectual property position around MASP-3 inhibition, and we look forward to completing the current study and advancing to a Phase 2 clinical trial as quickly as possible.”

Seite 1 von 3


Omeros Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omeros Announces Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OMS906 Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Omeros to Present at the BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference
28.05.21
Omeros Announces Preliminary Results from Additional Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Narsoplimab
20.05.21
Omeros Announces Extension of FDA Review Period for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA
13.05.21
Omeros’ Narsoplimab Pivotal Trial Data to Be Shared as an Oral Presentation at the European Hematology Association Congress