Viant Licenses TiVo’s TV Viewership Data to Expand TV Targeting & Measurement Capabilities

“We continue to focus on expanding our Linear TV and Connected TV portfolio of partners to provide marketers and their agencies with the best inventory, targeting and measurement options,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. “The successful integration of TiVo’s TV viewership data feed into our Adelphic software offers our advertisers the diversity, flexibility, and real-time analysis needed to support their omnichannel campaigns at the household level.”

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that Viant has entered into a license agreement with TiVo , the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), integrating TiVo’s linear TV viewership data feed into Adelphic advertising software. The real-time television tune-in and ad exposure data feed will enable improved audience activation, measurement, and attribution for millions of households across the US.

According to a recent report from eMarketer, among US TV-watching adults, daily time spent with TV increased by a robust 9.2% in 2020. Thanks to this boost, TV time among the whole adult population increased year-over-year in 2020 as a result of increased time consumers spent at home.

“We are pleased to provide Viant with granular, deterministic TV data for program tune-in and commercial viewership to expand the comprehensive TV capabilities provided through Adelphic,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, Vice President, Data and Monetization, TiVo. “The addition of TiVo TV viewership data will further expand Viant’s TV solutions to support the evolving needs of advertisers for precision targeting and attribution measurement aligned to their ad spend.”

TiVo’s TV viewership data provides high-quality linear data of Live and Time-Shifted usage across the US, and allows customers to measure their campaign activity, optimize data science solutions, and power omnichannel media planning and buying.

