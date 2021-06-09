 
Blockchain Foundry Partners with BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group to Develop an Integrated Forensic and Risk Scoring Product for Syscoin-Based Tokens

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE: BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG”) (CSE: BIGG), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), to provide a risk scoring and blockchain forensic solution for stablecoin, NFT and fractional NFT creators. The solution will support multiple blockchains and will focus on the unique regulatory compliance technology available exclusively to Syscoin-based tokens. The product aims to enable regulatory and compliance rulesets to be integrated into a wide range of token-based offerings including stablecoins, NFTs, fractional NFTs, security tokens and more. BCF’s upcoming wallet product will seamlessly integrate with this compliance tooling and infrastructure. The product will also be available to other virtual asset service providers as an API; providing issuers and users with a robust ecosystem for acquiring, holding, managing and transacting a multitude of digital assets.

BCF and BIG will launch a combined product offering to create scale, transparency and security for stablecoins and other digital assets across multiple blockchains. BitRank Verified and QLUE will be integrated within BCF’s on-chain compliance solution and wallet-to-wallet transaction monitoring capabilities. These combined capabilities produce real-time risk mitigation and more to entities operating stablecoins and other digital assets.

Security tokens require rule sets and additional checks, and the combined offering will bring trust and compliance to the blockchain, making it accessible for broad adoption. Furthermore, as stablecoins are centrally issued, and regulation stipulates regular checks, entities can now track exchanges on a transactional level with this new joint solution. These entities can apply pre-authorization compliance to each transaction for preventative measures instead of reacting after a transaction has already been processed. The public nature of BCF and BIGG means added transparency with audit checks at required intervals. The first phase of integration includes BitRank Verified ahead of its official launch later this year. BitRank Verified and QLUE will be available to customers through BCF’s product integration, enabling an additional layer of regulatory compliance for issuers while providing the potential for additional revenue for both organizations. BCF has agreed to pay BIG approximately $133K in order to enable this functionality within BCF’s product.

