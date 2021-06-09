 
Mitesco, Inc. Announces New Eden Prairie Site for The Good Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combines technology and customized personal care plans, announced it has signed a lease for its third The Good Clinic location. The newest site is to be located at Elevate at the Southwest Station, a sophisticated, upscale, multifamily residential community in Eden Prairie, MN, located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis.

Commenting on the newest site location, Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc. said, “Our third The Good Clinic site is to be located in an ideal residential community. The Good Clinic focuses on providing primary care, preventive care, behavioral wellness, chronic disease management, immunizations and other health services. The area’s dense population and the community amenities, all within a short walk of our clinic, serve as the ideal surrounding for our stores and services. We believe our ‘whole person’ wellness approach to healthcare will be embraced quickly by local residents.”

The Company’s expansion plans for the Minneapolis marketplace include four (4) additional locations. Its flagship site, which opened in February 2021, is located at the Nordhaus development in downtown Minneapolis. The company’s second location is set to be built in St. Louis Park, MN.

“We have received a warm reception from the people of Minneapolis with our initial location and are excited about our buildout strategy for the Minneapolis metropolitan area,” Mr. Howe, stated. “We have mapped out a strategic plan for the area, and following the new Eden Prairie location, intend to open two additional sites in the Minneapolis suburbs and a St. Paul location, for a total of six locations,” explained Howe. 

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

