Katapult Completes Business Combination with FinServ Acquisition Corp. & Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Combined company will operate as Katapult Holdings, Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the Ticker KPLT

Katapult will announce first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have completed their previously announced merger. The business combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinServ on June 7, 2021, and closed today, June 9, 2021. The combined company now operates as Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”) and Katapult’s common shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “KPLT” and “KPLTW”, respectively, starting tomorrow, June 10, 2021.

Katapult’s management team, led by CEO Orlando Zayas, will continue to execute the growth strategy of the Company. Brian Hirsch, Managing Partner at Tribeca Venture Partners and one of the original investors in Katapult will serve as Chairman of Katapult’s newly formed Board of Directors.

Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult, stated, “Taking our company public is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Katapult team. We would like to thank the FinServ team for their belief in our success, and we look forward to their continued partnership as stockholders and members of our Board. We are thrilled to embark on this next stage in our company’s history and excited to see the opportunities ahead of us for strong growth and long-term value creation.”

Lee Einbinder, CEO of FinServ, stated, “We are pleased to complete the merger with Katapult, and I am very excited to continue to work with the Katapult team to execute on their growth plan. Katapult’s differentiated and best-in-class fintech platform, growing roster of high-quality merchant partners, and expanding customer base make it well-positioned for a strong growth trajectory.”

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Katapult will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 1591375. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on June 29, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 1591375.

