 
checkAd

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 15:00  |  83   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ("LPC") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.

Ms. Gutte holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA), and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. and Canada. She also holds a Bachelor degree of computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany.

Ms. Gutte succeeds Mr. Matthew Wright as Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Leah Hodges as Corporate Secretary.

In connection with Ms. Gutte's appointment, subject to approval by the Exchange, LPC is entitled to receive, in addition to a monthly fee, a grant of 150,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.30, vest six months from the date of grant and expire on June 9, 2026.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Rob Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer
corporate@brigadiergold.ca
(604) 424-8131

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650935/Brigadier-Announces-Appointment-of-N ...

Foto: Accesswire
Brigadier Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Brigadier Gold Limited startet durch!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Brigadier Provides Corporate Update
28.05.21
goldinvest.de: Demokratische Republik Kongo verbietet offenbar Kupferexporte
26.05.21
goldinvest.de: Brigadier Gold entdeckt neuen Kupferporphyr auf Picachos
26.05.21
Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos
26.05.21
Brigadier Announces Agreement for Advertising Services
12.05.21
goldinvest.de: Brigadier Gold plant nächste Explorationsphase auf Picachos