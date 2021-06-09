 
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the Clayton Valley NV

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2) is pleased to announce that it has closed on its "Macallan" and "Highlands" lithium brine properties, located in the Clayton Valley Nevada. The …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2) is pleased to announce that it has closed on its "Macallan" and "Highlands" lithium brine properties, located in the Clayton Valley Nevada. The Company's finalized 100% owned land package in Clayton Valley totals approximately 9,281 acres, establishing the company as one of the largest stakeholders in the Valley. The Company issued 3,500,000 shares and reimbursed the arm's length vendors for the cost of staking and recording of the claims. The shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws.

Foto: Accesswire

Additionally, two 43-101 reports have been prepared by Robert D. Marvin, P.Geo. Within the 43-101 technical report on Macallan, Mr. Marvin comments "the ClaytonValley has an enormous measured and inferred endowment of lithium and is rapidlyemerging as one of the world's largest concentrations of lithium…The combination of a highly favorable geological setting and unexplored nature of the Macallan claim block make the ground an ideal location for a relatively low cost, first-round drill program."

The Macallan report recommends a drill program that targets lithium-rich brines hosted within sedimentary and evaporite stratigraphy common to the Clayton Valley. Four holes are recommended to be drilled in a first pass evaluation of the rocks in the subsurface at Macallan. Mr. Marvin has more than 35 years of experience as an independent consultant and has had previous experience in lithium exploration, specifically within the Clayton Valley. Both reports are available on the Company's website and on SEDAR.

The Company's Macallan project borders on Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Clayton Valley property, which hashad successful drill results and has recently announced its intention to begin construction of a pilot plant for lithium brine extraction. The Macallan acquisition consists of 3,170 acres and is located on the southeast side of the Clayton Valley. Recent exploration on the northeast flank of the Clayton Valley from Noram Ventures Inc. and Cypress Minerals Corp. has yielded attractive results, thus reinforcing the geological trend line and exploration potential running through these claims.

