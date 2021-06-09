Powermat Technologies Announces Investment in Shenzhen China and Opens a New Chinese Office, to Increase the Expansion of Wireless Charging Technology in the Region

TEL AVIV, Israel, and SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies , the global leading provider and developer of advanced wireless charging technology, announced today its investment in a new strategic office in Shenzhen, as it continues to expand into the rapidly growing, Automotive, Robotics, Drones, Medical Devices, IoT and Telecom markets in China. Led by new executive general manager Jackson Lam, the Shenzhen office will promote technology innovation, business, collaborations, and investment between Powermat and OEMs in the Asian region.

The increased demand for wireless power innovation in the fields of mobility, autonomous robots, smart IoT sensors, and medical devices leads Powermat to expand its local footprint with a new official innovation office in Shenzhen, China.

Powermat continues to expand its footprint across multiple locations worldwide, and the establishment of our new office in China will offer new and existing partners in China improved communications, service, and support," said Elad Dubzinski, Powermat's CEO. "We aim to ramp up Powermat's innovation & global reach through our strategic commitment to the growing Chinese technology market and are looking forward to enhancing Powermat's presence in the Chinese technology ecosystem."

Powermat's new office will be established in the heart of Shenzhen's business district and will focus on providing next-generation wireless power technology to new & emerging china-based companies in the fields of IoT, robotics, drones, medical devices, kitchen appliances, telecom, AI, automotive technology, transportation, and more. The office will act as the main base for Powermat's growing team for all China-related activities to support business development and new partnerships in the region.

"China is aiming to accelerate OEM-driven innovation in the fields of mobility, robotics, drones, IoT, and medical devices, and Powermat is looking forward to contributing to this acceleration by providing accurate wireless charging technology solutions. We are very excited to announce Powermat's new strategic office in China and are looking forward to widening our reach and strengthening our relationship with leading global technology firms from the local Chinese innovation ecosystem," added Mr. Jackson Lam, Executive GM at Powermat.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. The company's wireless power platforms and IP licensing program enables global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power technology into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases.

The company's wireless power technology can already be found in over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars and is embedded by global market leaders such as Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more.

