RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: 33rd Ordinary Annual General Meeting of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 9th June 2021

33rd Ordinary Annual General Meeting of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Annual General Meeting resolves to carry forward the net distributable profit

Formal approval of actions by Members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

Marco Walker elected to the Supervisory Board

Approval of remuneration system for the Board of Management

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG the shareholders approved the proposal by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board not to distribute a dividend for the past financial year 2020. Due to the ongoing uncertainties with regard to the further effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on the earnings and liquidity situation, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board had proposed to the AGM to carry forward the full net distributable profit of approx. Euro 193.2 million. Retaining the net distributable profit will strengthen the capital and liquidity base and safeguard the capability of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG to make investments.

Apart from the resolution on the appropriation of the net distributable profit and the election of a Supervisory Board member, the agenda also included resolutions on the formal approval of the actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board for financial year 2020 and on the new remuneration system for the Board of Management. The shareholders approved all the items on the agenda. The actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board for financial year 2020 were approved by a clear majority.



Appeal for a National Policy to Safeguard Acceptable Medical Care

In addition to commenting on the development of financial year 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, on which RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has already reported in detail (see Corporate News of 25th March 2021 and 6th May 2021), the Board of Management now reported on the required reforms in the German healthcare system.