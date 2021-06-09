 
North Carolina Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with Commencement Ceremony

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), an online public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 11th.

The graduation will celebrate the achievements of 188 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Wake Technical Community College, North Carolina State University, Wake Forest University, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Many of our students have overcome tremendous obstacles this year,” said NCVA’s Interim Head of School Marcia Simmons. “We’re so proud to celebrate their accomplishments and give them a well-earned sendoff.”

Students enroll in NCVA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. NCVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives ranging from regular to honors and Advanced Placement. These live virtual classes are taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: North Carolina Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, June 11th at 11 a.m. ET
WHERE: Link to watch the graduation virtually is available upon request

About North Carolina Virtual Academy

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that serves students in grades K-12. As an authorized public charter school program in North Carolina, NCVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access curriculum and tools provided by Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about NCVA, visit ncva.k12.com.

Wertpapier


