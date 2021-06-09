 
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.

The virtual presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

