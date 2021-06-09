Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead is Amazon’s Best Book of the Year So Far for 2021

Throughout the year, Amazon Books Editors pore over thousands of pages to determine the Best Books of the Month , Best Books of the Year So Far , and Best Books of the Year , debating new releases across various categories. The Editors are passionate about uniting readers of all ages and tastes with their next favorite reads and drawing more attention to the best books by a diverse set of exceptional authors.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) —Today, Amazon announced its picks for 2021’s Best Books of the Year So Far, selecting Maggie Shipstead’s epic American saga Great Circle —a story about independence, shedding your past, following your dreams, and pushing your limits—as the No. 1 selection.

After curating titles released from January through June 2021, Amazon Books Editors selected perfect options to read by the pool or listen to on summer road trips, or to help readers who seek to better understand diverse experiences and cultures. The full Top 10 list spans genres and categories, including ambitious literary fiction, compelling biographies and memoirs, and gripping psychological thrillers.

“For Best Books of the Year So Far, Amazon Books Editors wanted to create a list that not only reflects the incredible books that were published this year, but also helps readers escape—whether that means sitting in a lawn chair in their yard or taking their first vacation in over a year,” said Sarah Gelman, editorial director at Amazon Books. “It was pretty clear that Maggie Shipstead’s Great Circle was our favorite book so far this year—it transcends decades, continents, and conventions, and is an unforgettable read for this summer and beyond.”

The willfulness and spirit of Marian Graves, the lead protagonist in Shipstead’s Great Circle, reverberated with readers. An homage to the book’s title, many readers highlighted a specific passage in the book more than others: “Circles are wondrous because they are endless. Anything endless is wondrous. But endlessness is torture, too. I knew the horizon could never be caught but still chased it. What I have done is foolish; I had no choice but to do it.”

After being told Great Circle was Amazon Books’ top pick for the first half of 2021, Shipstead praised all of the authors on the list and noted the accolade held special meaning: “I’m thrilled to the point of bewilderment that Amazon has included Great Circle among such wonderful books, let alone that they’ve given it the No. 1 spot. Every novel contains fragments of its author’s heart and soul, and this book is full of great big chunks of mine, making its inclusion hugely meaningful.”