Humana Names Carolyn Tandy Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has named Carolyn Tandy to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. Tandy will be responsible for elevating and enhancing Humana’s inclusion and diversity efforts, through commitments and actions to remain an employer of choice among top diverse talent, as well as through initiatives to infuse cultural competency across the company and foster greater equity in the communities it serves. She will assume the role effective July 6, 2021.

Carolyn Tandy (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Carolyn to our team, and we’re confident that her vast experience in developing inclusion and diversity strategies will advance our own efforts at Humana,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether ensuring our company’s culture promotes inclusion or aligning our business strategy so we engage and serve consumers in an inclusive way, this role helps shape every aspect of our business.”

Tandy joins Humana from Texas Roadhouse where she serves as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion, leading the company’s national diversity and inclusion strategy for more than 70,000 employees across 58 markets. Her work to help mold the company’s culture-defining strategies, workforce development, minority and women's business growth and community relations efforts has been instrumental in helping Texas Roadhouse earn recognition as a top employer for diversity and for women.

“I’ve long admired Humana’s commitment to inclusion and diversity, and the results and recognition that work has garnered,” said Tandy. “Humana has a strong foundation on which to build, and the opportunity to help take that progress to the next level – by making an impact both inside and outside of the company – is humbling and exciting.”

Prior to her role at Texas Roadhouse, Tandy served for more than 10 years as the Director of Congressman John Yarmuth’s District Office. She has also held roles as Director of African American Outreach for the Democratic National Committee and Senior Advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Tandy earned her BA degree at Gordon College and is a certified Diversity and Inclusion professional from Cornell University. She received her master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

