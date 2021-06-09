Humana Names Carolyn Tandy Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has named Carolyn Tandy to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. Tandy will be responsible for elevating and enhancing Humana’s inclusion and diversity efforts, through commitments and actions to remain an employer of choice among top diverse talent, as well as through initiatives to infuse cultural competency across the company and foster greater equity in the communities it serves. She will assume the role effective July 6, 2021.

Carolyn Tandy (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Carolyn to our team, and we’re confident that her vast experience in developing inclusion and diversity strategies will advance our own efforts at Humana,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether ensuring our company’s culture promotes inclusion or aligning our business strategy so we engage and serve consumers in an inclusive way, this role helps shape every aspect of our business.”

Tandy joins Humana from Texas Roadhouse where she serves as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion, leading the company’s national diversity and inclusion strategy for more than 70,000 employees across 58 markets. Her work to help mold the company’s culture-defining strategies, workforce development, minority and women's business growth and community relations efforts has been instrumental in helping Texas Roadhouse earn recognition as a top employer for diversity and for women.

“I’ve long admired Humana’s commitment to inclusion and diversity, and the results and recognition that work has garnered,” said Tandy. “Humana has a strong foundation on which to build, and the opportunity to help take that progress to the next level – by making an impact both inside and outside of the company – is humbling and exciting.”

Prior to her role at Texas Roadhouse, Tandy served for more than 10 years as the Director of Congressman John Yarmuth’s District Office. She has also held roles as Director of African American Outreach for the Democratic National Committee and Senior Advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Tandy earned her BA degree at Gordon College and is a certified Diversity and Inclusion professional from Cornell University. She received her master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.

