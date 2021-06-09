 
Know Labs Announces Successful Results from Pre-Clinical Study Validating Bio-RFID Platform Technology

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced successful results from an independent pre-clinical study validating the company’s Bio-RFID platform technology.

Know Labs is developing a novel medical device using the Bio-RFID technology that it expects will be the world’s first non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, making finger sticks and micro-needle monitoring devices obsolete and changing care for the world’s 1.5 billion people with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The successful test of the Bio-RFID technology is an important step toward submission of a diagnostic medical device for FDA approval.

The purpose of the independent pre-clinical research was to confirm that Know Labs’ Bio-RFID technology is able to precisely and non-invasively measure and identify a variety of analytes in vitro by detecting their unique radio frequency spectral responses.

“In the past, we’ve rarely spoken publicly about our test results,” said Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO. “Our energy has been on our research priorities here in the lab. But now we would like to share what we know is a significant milestone – independent verification from a respected research institution that our Bio-RFID technology works.”

The next phase of testing for the Bio-RFID technology will involve clinical human studies measuring blood glucose non-invasively in the body. Data collected from these studies will be included in materials presented to the FDA in a pre-submission meeting. Subsequent clinical trials will be conducted and submitted in the company’s application to the FDA. Know Labs will provide updates on its regulatory strategy and timeline in the coming months.

The report detailing the results will be submitted for publication in a peer reviewed journal. Upon publication, the report will be made available.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of our Bio-RFID technology will be in a product marketed as a glucose monitor. It will provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. This product will require US Food and Drug Administration approval prior to its introduction to the market.

