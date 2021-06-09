 
Radius Global Infrastructure Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been included on the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 Index, which will become effective after the U.S. market closes on June 25.

“The addition of Radius to the Russell 3000 index is an exciting milestone for our company,” said Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It demonstrates the progress we have made since our listing on the Nasdaq in October 2020. We expect our inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000 to help drive increased awareness of our growth strategy, which is focused on the acquisition of durable, inflation-protected cash flows that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. We look forward to sharing our story with a larger set of investors as we continue to build shareholder value through prudent and disciplined capital deployment.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Radius is also slated for addition to the Russell Microcap Index.

FTSE Russell primarily uses objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes to determine membership for its Russell indexes. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index, Russell 3000 Index, Russell Microcap, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary, AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 19 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

